Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,141. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.