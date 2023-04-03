Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Grows By 8.0%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 36,860,000 shares. Approximately 49.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $713.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

