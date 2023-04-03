Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
