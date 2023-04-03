Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of ACET opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

