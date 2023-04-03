Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $80.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 78.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Recommended Stories

