Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$89.30

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Insiders acquired a total of 31,120 shares of company stock worth $1,952,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$56.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

