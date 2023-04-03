SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSAAY shares. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.