Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,401.67

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,401.67 ($17.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.73) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,760 ($21.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.0 %

ANTO opened at GBX 1,565 ($19.23) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of £15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,065.04%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.