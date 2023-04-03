Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.83. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

