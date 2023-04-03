Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $43.71

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.