Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $19.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 18,045 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $248,299.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,185,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,073,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,532 shares of company stock worth $91,636,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

