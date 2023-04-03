LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 349,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

