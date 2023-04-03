Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
