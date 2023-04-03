Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CLSA lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 66.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

