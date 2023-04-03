StockNews.com Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.7 %

SAIC stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

