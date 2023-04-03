Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Rises By 12.4%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AGIL stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.22.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 87.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

