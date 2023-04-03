Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

