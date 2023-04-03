Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $100.94

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOLF opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

