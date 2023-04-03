The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 1,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 558,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 2.2 %

AES opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

