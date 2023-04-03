Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BRZE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Braze Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of BRZE stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Braze
Institutional Trading of Braze
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.