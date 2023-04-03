Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

