Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $1.70

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

A number of analysts have commented on LDI shares. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

