Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $46.56

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

