Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

