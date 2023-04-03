Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

