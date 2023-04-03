WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

