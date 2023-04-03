MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

About MarketWise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

