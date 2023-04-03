MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.
MarketWise Price Performance
MKTW opened at $1.85 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.