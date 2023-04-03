Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -454.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

