CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
CuriosityStream Stock Down 15.6 %
CURI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
