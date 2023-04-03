CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 15.6 %

CURI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. FMR LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

