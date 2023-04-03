Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Funko Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,599,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in Funko by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Funko by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 523,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 50.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

