Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Xerox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $19,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE XRX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.