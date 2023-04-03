Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $7.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

NYSE TME opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

