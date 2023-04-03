Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) EVP Jason B. Beauvais Sells 5,894 Shares

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

