Head to Head Comparison: Sidus Space (SIDU) & Its Competitors

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sidus Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -176.07% -171.41% -102.21% Sidus Space Competitors -20.01% 16.06% -9.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sidus Space Competitors 180 645 1139 80 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sidus Space and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 68.53%. Given Sidus Space’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sidus Space has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space’s peers have a beta of 5.32, meaning that their average stock price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sidus Space and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million -$12.84 million -0.73 Sidus Space Competitors $48.26 billion $928.68 million 24.14

Sidus Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sidus Space peers beat Sidus Space on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

