Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $187.76

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.40.
SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SNOW opened at $154.29 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
