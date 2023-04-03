Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $187.76

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.40.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.29 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

