Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $373.88

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $318.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
