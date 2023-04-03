Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,870 shares of company stock worth $885,189 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

