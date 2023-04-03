Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvectra and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Motus GI has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 497.07%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nuvectra.

This table compares Nuvectra and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motus GI $390,000.00 7.49 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.13

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73%

Summary

Motus GI beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

