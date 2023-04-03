Financial Analysis: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.26) -4.27 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -78.38

This table compares Westwater Resources and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westwater Resources and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -7.82% -7.00% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

