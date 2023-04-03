JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $950.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $840.57.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

