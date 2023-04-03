JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $950.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $840.57.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
