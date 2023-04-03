Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$14.10

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

SGY stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.15 and a twelve month high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a market cap of C$864.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.03.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

About Surge Energy

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

