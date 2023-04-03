PropertyGuru (PGRU) versus The Competition Critical Survey

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PropertyGuru to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 515 3040 5051 75 2.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 30.65%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its peers.

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -140.17% -1,644.48% -18.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -5.32 PropertyGuru Competitors $1.00 billion -$46.30 million -7.77

PropertyGuru’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

