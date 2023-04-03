Analysts Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Target Price at $5.15

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Price Performance

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.