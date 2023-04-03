Analysts Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Target Price at $5.15

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
