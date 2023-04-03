Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.