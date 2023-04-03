Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Diodes Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of DIOD opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.