Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) PT at $79.60

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

