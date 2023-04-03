Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,920 ($97.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($100.75) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($106.89) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Down 0.4 %

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,471.68 ($79.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,711.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,718.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.78, a PEG ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($72.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,082.06 ($99.30).

Croda International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 2,358.08%.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($79.67), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($597,493.55). Insiders acquired a total of 7 shares of company stock worth $46,264 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Croda International

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.