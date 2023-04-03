Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $129.00

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

