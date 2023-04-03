Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$43.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

FTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.25.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.