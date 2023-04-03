Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

