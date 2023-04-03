Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

